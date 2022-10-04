The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist since 1995.

Question: I retired in July 2022 at age 74 after experiencing much stress and flip flopping back and forth about retiring and canceling a few submitted retirement applications. I finally said I would retire since I was feeling of no value added to my division’s work.

Work I could have done was given to others in my division and to contractors to do what Feds could do. Also, the supervisor was giving work to the newly hired Admin I believe to justify her position and not caring about me. Maybe it was because of my age or supervisor wanted to hire someone else.

Does is sound like I have a case to have a case to file an age discrimination law suit?

Reg’s Response: If you believe that you have been discriminated against, you need to file and age discrimination in employment suit with the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission. You’ll find the directions on how do that at https://www.eeoc.gov/how-file-charge-employment-discrimination.

Got a question for the Federal Times expert?

Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com.

Reg Jones is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.