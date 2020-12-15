Watchdog council elects new chair for 2021

The Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency will have a new face in charge next year, as Allison Lerner, inspector general for the National Science Foundation was elected chairperson by the 75 member IGs, the council announced Dec. 15.

CIGIE was established in 2008 as a platform for enhancing the federal oversight workforce and facilitating inspector general efforts that span the range of federal agencies. The council is also responsible for maintaining oversight.gov, the governmentwide repository for IG reports and open recommendations.

Lerner, who was appointed to her IG post in 2009, takes over as head of the council from Department of Justice IG Michael Horowitz, who has been chair since 2015.

According to the CIGIE news release, Lerner intends to nominate Department of Interior IG Mark Lee Greenblatt as vice chair.

“I am honored to be elected chairperson and excited to build on the excellent work of my predecessor, Michael Horowitz,” said Lerner. “I look forward to working closely with Mark Greenblatt and the rest of my colleagues to strengthen the IG community and ensure that federal IGs remain capable of providing the independent, effective oversight that the American people expect and deserve.”

Lerner currently serves as the vice chair of the council under Horowitz, and said that she plans to formally appoint Horowitz to lead the CIGIE Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, which he has served as acting chair of since April of this year.

“Allison Lerner has served alongside me as vice chair for six years, and in that time she has been instrumental to CIGIE’s efforts to strengthen the Inspector General community and improve the federal government. I know from experience that the position of CIGIE chair is a consequential one, and I am gratified that the position will be filled by someone so qualified, capable, and respected. As chair of CIGIE’s Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, I look forward to working with Allison in her new role and leading our community’s efforts to oversee coronavirus relief and recovery funds,” said Horowitz.

Lerner will take up her new role at CIGIE Jan. 1, 2021.