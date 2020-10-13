Watchdog council honors outstanding inspectors general at 2020 awards

The Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency hosted its annual awards Oct. 13 to recognize inspectors general that had accomplished outstanding work in their roles of preventing waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government.

Though nearly 90 award winners were selected by panels of their peers for their work in auditing, evaluations, investigations, information technology, law and legislation and more, seven individuals and groups were chosen for the Special Category awards.

The Alexander Hamilton Award was given to the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General’s Oversight of Migrant Children in HHS Custody Team for their watchdog work that improved the wellbeing of migrant children in HHS custody.

The Gaston L. Gianni, Jr. Better Government Award was given to the Department of Transportation Office of the Inspector General’s Air Carrier Safety Oversight Team for their efforts to restore public confidence in the Federal Aviation Administration’s ability to oversee air carrier maintenance programs.

The Glenn/Roth Award for Exemplary Service was given to the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General’s Failures Implementing Aspects of the VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017 Team for their work that helped Congress protect workers while holding VA officials accountable for misconduct and poor performance.

The Sentner Award for Dedication and Courage was given to the U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General’s and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General’s Emergency Support Function 13, COVID 19 Response Team for their work supporting the COVID-19 pandemic response and their “courage and sacrifice in heeding the call to service.”

The June Gibbs Brown Career Achievement Award was given to Glenn Fine, former principal deputy inspector general performing the duties of the inspector general at the Department of Defense, for his 20 years of work and leadership in the IG community.

The Award for Individual Accomplishment was given to Kelly McFadden, director of the Financial Statement Audit Office in the Department of Justice’s Office of Inspector General, for leading the effort to simplify the governmentwide financial reporting model.

The Barry R. Snyder Joint Award was given to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General for its work investigating and prosecuting a first of its kind criminal case against an opioid manufacturer and its executives.