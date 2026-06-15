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Shield AI shows off the X-BAT, and Boeing tests a long-range JDAM
Shield AI shows off the X-BAT, and Boeing tests a long-range JDAM
Two top defense companies provide updates on emerging systems form the Sea Air Space conference in Washington, D.C. recently.
18 hours ago
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