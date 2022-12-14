The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist.

Question: In March 2023 I turn 62 but would only have 19.52 years of service credible. I will have more than 7 month of sick leave to be added. My question is, would the retirement formula be 1% or would it be 1.1%? Would I have to wait until my actual 08/11/23 date to fully have 20 years of service credible in order to get the 1.1%?

Reg’s Response: Yes, you would have to wait until you have 20 years of actual service to have the higher multiplier used in the computation of your annuity.

Reg Jones is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.