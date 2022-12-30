The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist.

“I retired under CSRS on July 29, 2022. Will I get a 2023 COLA prorated increase?”

Reg’s Response

Because you were on the annuity roll in August, you’ll receive 1/3rd of the 2023 COLA, rounded to the nearest 1/10th of a percent.

Got a question for the Federal Times expert? Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.