“I am 57 years old on FERS disability. When I get to age 62 and retire, I can calculate my retirement as 1.1 times the 3 year average times years worked. What is the cost of living calculation for this retirement?

Reg’s Response

When you reach age 62, an artificial benefit will be calculated as if you had worked to age 62. Your actual service will be added to the time you spent on the disability rolls. That total time will be multiplied by 1.1 percent. The total percentage amount will then be multiplied by the high-3 average salary you had at the onset of your disability and increased by all FERS cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) payable from that date to age 62.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.