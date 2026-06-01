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Pentagon’s ‘innovative commercial models’ cited for increased missile production | Defense Dollars
Pentagon’s ‘innovative commercial models’ cited for increased missile production | Defense Dollars
Lockheed Martin’s president of missiles and fire control talks about how the company is expanding production under the DoD’s increased drive for more munitions.
24 hours ago
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