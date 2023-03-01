“I am a 58 year old federal employee that was recently removed from service. I have 29 years and 2 months of creditable service. I also have about 2 years of service that is coded as FICA only. I would like to know if I am eligible for the FERS annuity.”

Reg’s Response

Yes, you are eligible for a FERS annuity under the MRA+10 provision (minimum retirement age with between 10 to 29 years of creditable service. The 2 years of FICA-covered employment isn’t creditable.) If you applied for a retirement benefit now, your annuity would be reduced by 5 percent for every year (5/12ths of 1 percent per month) you were under age 62. You can reduce or eliminate that penalty by postponing your retirement to a later date.

