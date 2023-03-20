“I retired more than two months ago. My agency processed my retirement (FERS) on a timely manner. But OPM has not sent me anything. If OPM is slow in processing my retirement annuity and social security supplement (under 62), does it cause real financial loss to me or will it just be delayed?

Reg’s Response

There will be no financial loss to you because of the delay. As a rule, you’ll start with interim pay, which is a percentage of the final amount you’ll be entitled to. When the processing of your application is completed, you’ll receive your first full monthly payment, plus every dollar that wasn’t included in those interim payments.

Got a question for the Federal Times expert? Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.