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DARPA eyes breakthrough with synthetic human blood | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.19.26
DARPA eyes breakthrough with synthetic human blood | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.19.26
Pushing the biotech envelope, DARPA and researchers are on the cusp of a massive breakthrough in emergency battlefield medical care.
13 hours ago
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