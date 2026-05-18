Sections
Search
Sections
Sections
Inside the Agencies
Procurement
IT & Networks
Oversight
Defense
FedLife
Opinion
Search
Close
Inside the Agencies
Show Inside the Agencies sub sections
Budget
Leadership
HR
Career
Oversight
Show Oversight sub sections
DOJ/FBI
Congress
Watchdogs
Procurement
Show Procurement sub sections
GovCon
GSA
Regulations
Pay & Benefits
IT & Networks
Show IT & Networks sub sections
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud
Cybersecurity
Health IT
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Videos
Events
Native
Final steps for human blood substitute?
Final steps for human blood substitute?
Elaine Haynes from KaloCyte, maker of essential ingredients for a new human blood substitute, talks about the final steps to get the product in troops hands.
13 hours ago
Latest Videos
DARPA eyes breakthrough with synthetic human blood | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.19.26
See the prototype of DARPA’s new shelf-stable human blood substitute
Money Moves for Life After College — Money Minute
‘Deal Team Six’ enters the chat | Defense Dollars
The shape of shipbuilding for the US Navy | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.12.26
The need for speed in shipbuilding: manufacturers look to meet demand
An underwater long-haul truck? A look at Anduril’s Dive-XL
Military appreciation month deals| MOAA updates
Say hello to this lightweight autonomous surface vessel
Choosing Between Putting Money in an IRA vs. Investing in the Market — Money Minute
Navy looks to expand tech, autonomy for future fleet | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.5.26
Global defense spending hits a new record… again | Defense Dollars
Autonomy to rule the seas? Retired admiral provides analysis
How to Stay Ahead of AI Scammers — Money Minute
Navy in space? Naval Research Laboratory commander outlines new tech goals
Trending Now
The Navy's coolest looking boat
After watchdog slams understaffing, AI to vet Pentagon-backed professors’ China ties
Best pics: July 12, 2020
Editor's Pick: March 10, 2016
Editor's Pick: Dec. 15, 2015