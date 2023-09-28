“I retired under FERS when I was 58 with 38 years of service. I then began working at a non-federal job for 2 ½ years and made above the limit so I did not receive the SRS. I am now 60 ½ years old and unemployed, and I won’t be of the age of 62 till January, 2025. I know I already made more than the limit for 2023 so I would not be eligible for SRS in 2023. But would I in 2024?”

Reg’s Response

Excess earnings in one year affect the special retirement supplement in the following year. If you exceed the limit in 2023, you wouldn’t be entitled to the SRS in 2024.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.