“Does a special salary rate count towards ‘High 3′ FERS pension calculation?”

Reg’s Response

“Yes, it does if retirement deductions were taken from your pay. They usually are; however, it would be a good idea to check and make sure.”

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.