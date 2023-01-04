The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other personal finance issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist.

“I’m switching agencies and want to ensure the losing agency codes me as transferring so I don’t have a break in service due to a clerical error. Will I automatically be coded transfer, or do I have to do something?”

Reg’s Response:

You don’t have to do anything. You will automatically be coded as transferred.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.