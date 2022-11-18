The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist since 1995.

Question: I retired from the Army in 2010 with 21 yeard of service. I am also 100% disabled from VA. I have been a federal employee for the DoD with currently 15 years of service.

Due to my PTSD and TBI issue I am thinking about disable retiring from my GS job. Just cannot perform my duties anymore. I have computed the math on the ABC website for disability website but want to verify there were no loopholes before I start my submission

Reg’s Response: I’m not aware of any conflict that might arise. However, I recommend that you begin the process of retiring on disability with your servicing personnel office. They are required to help you complete the form needed to apply for disability retirement (Standard Form 3112) and explain the medical documentation you’ll need to include with your application.

Reg Jones is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.