The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist since 1995.

Question: Could you tell me if there is any provision for refunding a portion of health care premiums? My daughter has been carried on my FEP105 policy, however she has not been my dependent since 2016. I recently changed my policy to FEP106 to cover only my wife and me, both CSRS retirees, and am wondering if I could claim a refund for past years for the premium difference between FEP105 and FEP106?

Reg’s Response: Unfortunately, there is no provision in law or regulation that would allow you to get a refund of those premiums.

RELATED

Got a question for the Federal Times expert?

Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com.

Reg Jones is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.