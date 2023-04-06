“I am a federal employee, and have been for 20 years. I am coming up to retirement age, and hope to retire within the next five years. However, in the area that I live, there are many non-federal government positions that seem intriguing and I think fit my skills and abilities. I’m not a CSRS employee, but I do fall under the FERS. So my question is similar to what was answered this morning: does my taking a non-federal job affect my FERS annuity?

Reg’s Response

You can take a non-federal job without its having any affect on your annuity. It doesn’t matter if you are covered by CSRS or FERS.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.