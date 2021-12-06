Federal employees kicked off the holiday season in 2021 by donating $2.35 million through the Combined Federal Campaign on Giving Tuesday, according to the Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area.

The CFC program, which enables federal employees to donate money and volunteer time to a collection of charitable organizations vetted by the government, runs from September to January every year. Giving Tuesday was started as a global movement in 2012 to encourage people to contribute to charitable organizations on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

According to CFCNCA, feds not only raised $350,000 more on Giving Tuesday in 2021 than in 2020, but also pledged a record-breaking 2,000 volunteer hours through the CFC program.

“These gifts are critical to helping others. Our contributions on Giving Tuesday don’t just make a difference in December; these gifts will continue to have an impact throughout the coming year,” said Vince Micone, co-chairperson of the CFCNCA, in a news release.

“We can’t thank our caring community enough for stepping up and being a changemaker this holiday season. These donations will make a world of difference to many in our community.”

Office of Personnel Management Director Kiran Ahuja also recently promoted charitable giving through CFC in the holiday season by joining Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Dec. 4 in the Anacostia Watershed Society’s Nash Run Trash Trap cleanup.

“Not only does the CFC allow the federal community to have a positive impact on charitable causes around the world, but it also offers a wide variety of ways to give back,” said Ahuja in a news release.

“From payroll deduction to mobile app giving, to volunteer time like Secretary Haaland and I just did, the CFC ensures every participant can contribute in a way that’s right for them. These are hard times for so many people across the country and around the world, but the CFC allows the federal community to be the face of change that’s needed most right now. No contribution is too small, and together, we can make all the difference in the world.”

This season’s CFC, which will mark the 60th year of the federal government’s charity program and over $8.5 billion in total pledges from federal employees, runs until Jan. 15, 2022.

“When I was working in communities across New Mexico, I learned that any amount of time or money that someone gives can make a huge difference in community efforts. The government-wide philanthropy efforts from the CFC can help pay staff at charitable organizations, provide supplies for communities in need, increase the impact of a volunteer event and ultimately can go a long way to helping improve quality of life for our neighbors,” said Haaland, who also serves as this season’s CFC chair.

“As families across the country prepare to spend the holidays with their loved ones, I am so proud to help lead our federal efforts to remember those in need and help the causes that we hold close to our hearts.”

Jessie Bur covers the federal workforce and the changes most likely to impact government employees.