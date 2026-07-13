Sections
Search
Sections
Sections
Inside the Agencies
Procurement
IT & Networks
Oversight
Defense
FedLife
Opinion
Search
Close
Inside the Agencies
Show Inside the Agencies sub sections
Budget
Leadership
HR
Career
Oversight
Show Oversight sub sections
DOJ/FBI
Congress
Watchdogs
Procurement
Show Procurement sub sections
GovCon
GSA
Regulations
Pay & Benefits
IT & Networks
Show IT & Networks sub sections
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud
Cybersecurity
Health IT
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Videos
Events
Native
New fitness standard takes hold across the Army | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.14.26
New fitness standard takes hold across the Army | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.14.26
The Army implements the new waist-to-height ratio system amid a Pentagon push for revamped standards. Plus, new tech on the scene at Eurosatory 2026.
13 hours ago
Latest Videos
Spot the Signs of Imposter Scams — Money Minute
Pentagon turns to Mike Rowe to reenergize skilled trades training | Headlines
Ukraine will get ‘license’ for making Patriot interceptors, Trump says at NATO meeting
The Medal of Honor and veteran transition assistance | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.7.26
Pentagon grants Mike Rowe foundation $10 million for skilled trades program
‘I fought for that flag’: Medal of Honor Recipient speaks at ceremony
Fighting on a battleship in 2026? Service group hosts jiu-jitsu event on USS New Jersey
Boost Your Car’s Value Before You Sell — Money Minute
GWOT Memorial group open to design changes | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.30.26
How Lenders Evaluate Small Business Loans — Money Minute
European tank maker eyes public listing in major deal | Defense Dollars
GWOT Memorial Foundation president on proposed design: 'We're listening'
Fighter drones and a look at the new Global War on Terror memorial | Headlines
Throwable ground drones and new long-range munitions | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.22.26
Retirement Readiness: Where Do You Stand? – Money Minute
Trending Now
How veterans groups came to clash over a sweeping VA benefits bill
GOP lawmakers seek review of VFW’s claims authority amid veterans cartoon controversy
US industrial base is becoming stronger for wartime production, study finds
The Navy's coolest looking boat
AC-130U gunship in action