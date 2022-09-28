The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist since 1995.

Question: I served for 8 ½ years on active duty and another 15 ½ years in the national guard. I am currently working in the federal government at the VHA. Am I able to “buy back” some of my active duty time to apply to my FERS retirement with out affecting my military retirement?

Reg’s Response: Yes, you can make a deposit to get credit for your active duty service and have it used to increase the amount of your civilian service without it having any affect on you military retirement.

Reg Jones is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. From 1977 to 1979, he was deputy director of the Bureau of Policies and Standards in the U.S. Civil Service Commission. The opinions expressed are his own.