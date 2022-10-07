The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist since 1995.

Question: I am currently a federal employee (since 2005), bought back my Regular Army active duty time (1982-1985). I have Army Active Reserves with the 2-week per year duty for 1986-1991. I know the drill time on the weekends is not creditable service - but the CSRS/FERS Handbook says the two weeks per year are creditable (I believe toward leave, not retirement).

My HR department cannot tell me how to get credit for that time, they think I need DD214 for each time we were put on orders to go to annual training. But we only get orders, not a DD214.

How do I get the credit?

Reg’s Response: You are correct that weekend drills aren’t creditable. However, annual active duty for training is creditable; and you’ve already received credit for that time. That’s because the federal government automatically treats ANACDUTRA as if you were still on duty at your agency. So, no paperwork on your part or DD214 is needed.

Got a question for the Federal Times expert?

Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com.

Reg Jones is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.