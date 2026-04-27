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‘We need a bigger Navy’ — Fleet Forces commander talks ‘Golden Fleet,’ shipbuilding
‘We need a bigger Navy’ — Fleet Forces commander talks ‘Golden Fleet,’ shipbuilding
Adm. Karl Thomas, commander of the Navy’s Fleet Forces Command, says [NO COMMA] expanding the U.S.’s ability to expand the fleet is key to long-term goals.
35 hours ago
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