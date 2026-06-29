Sections
Search
Sections
Sections
Inside the Agencies
Procurement
IT & Networks
Oversight
Defense
FedLife
Opinion
Search
Close
Inside the Agencies
Show Inside the Agencies sub sections
Budget
Leadership
HR
Career
Oversight
Show Oversight sub sections
DOJ/FBI
Congress
Watchdogs
Procurement
Show Procurement sub sections
GovCon
GSA
Regulations
Pay & Benefits
IT & Networks
Show IT & Networks sub sections
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud
Cybersecurity
Health IT
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Videos
Events
Native
GWOT Memorial group open to design changes | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.30.26
GWOT Memorial group open to design changes | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.30.26
The president of the GWOT Memorial Foundation says he’s taking feedback on the installation’s design. Plus, foam drones and a throwable 360-degree camera.
35 hours ago
Latest Videos
How Lenders Evaluate Small Business Loans — Money Minute
European tank maker eyes public listing in major deal | Defense Dollars
GWOT Memorial Foundation president on proposed design: 'We're listening'
Fighter drones and a look at the new Global War on Terror memorial | Headlines
Throwable ground drones and new long-range munitions | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.22.26
Retirement Readiness: Where Do You Stand? – Money Minute
Avoid benefits buyout scams | Headlines from MOAA
Teledyne Flir unveils the First Look: a throwable, tracked drone
Air Force selects General Atomics, Anduril for production contracts on drone wingmen
A first look at the Global War on Terrorism Memorial design
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announces review of US force posture in Europe at G7 summit
Underwater special forces gear and long-range JDAMs | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.16.26
College Budgeting With the GI Bill — Money Minute
Taking a defense company through an IPO in the modern era | Defense Dollars
Shield AI shows off the X-BAT, and Boeing tests a long-range JDAM
Trending Now
The Navy's coolest looking boat
Can federal workers expect a long Fourth of July weekend this year?
Will federal employees get an extra day off for Independence Day?
Best pics: July 12, 2020
Anadyr Airport images 2019