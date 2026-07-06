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Fighting on a battleship in 2026? Service group hosts jiu-jitsu event on USS New Jersey
Fighting on a battleship in 2026? Service group hosts jiu-jitsu event on USS New Jersey
The We Defy Foundation hosted a unique training event aboard a decommissioned battleship to raise funds and awareness for its combat veterans program.
32 hours ago
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