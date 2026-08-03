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New Navy Reserve bonuses and the Osprey closes a chapter | Headlines
New Navy Reserve bonuses and the Osprey closes a chapter | Headlines
The Navy Reserve looks to source and keep sailors with large incentives, while the Pentagon unveils a new service medal and the Osprey hits a milestone.
26 hours ago
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