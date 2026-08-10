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What does a modern battleship cost? A lot. | Headlines
What does a modern battleship cost? A lot. | Headlines
President Trump’s signature class of potential warships gets an updated cost estimate, and the projected price tag balloons. Plus, more military headlines.
2 days ago
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