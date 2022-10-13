The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist since 1995.

Question: Let’s say I will start collecting social security benefits on my 67 birthday full retirement age. My wife, 5 years younger than I, will start collecting on her 62nd birthday. Because her benefits much lower than mine, she will be eligible collecting my 50%, reduced to 70% because of her age.

My questions is: in case I die later, will my wife will collect my full social security benefits? And if so, will how much she gets be based on her age?

Reg’s Response: If you were to die, your wife would be entitled to the higher of the two Social Security benefits.

If you already receive benefits as a spouse, your benefit will automatically convert to survivors benefits after we receive the report of death.

You’ll find a handy guide and worksheet for determining the amount your spouse’s entitlements at https://www.ssa.gov/OACT/quickcalc/spouse.html.



