The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist since 1995.

Question: I am currently 46 years old with 24 years of Leo service with the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Can I transfer to a different agency in a non-Leo position and still retire one year later and receive full benefits?

Reg’s Response: Law enforcement officers covered by FERS may retire at age 50 with 20 years of service or at any age with 25. If you leave a law enforcement officer position for a non-covered position before you meet the eligibility requirements to retire, you will have to wait until you meet the eligibility requirements for that non-covered position. In your case, the earliest you could retire would be age 57 with 30 years of service. For more information, go to https://www.opm.gov/retirement-services/publications-forms/csrsfers-handbook/c046.pdf

Got a question for the Federal Times expert?

Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com.

Reg Jones is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.