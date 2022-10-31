The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist since 1995.

Question: I retired on FERS disability retirement in oct 2020 and have just been approved for social security disability in October 2022. My question is, do I owe a portion or all of my ssd backpay to FERS?

Reg’s Response: Here’s the formula that applies to anyone who has been approved for disability retirement and is also entitled to SSDI:

For the first 12 months - 60 percent of high-3 minus 100 percent of Social Security disability benefit

After the first 12 months - 40 percent of high-3 minus 60 percent of Social Security disability benefit

As you can see, your FERS and Social Security disability payments will have to be adjusted. That adjustment will be made by OPM in cooperation with the Social Security Administration.

