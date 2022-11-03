The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist since 1995.

Question: I’m a retired Marine Corps MSgt, I’ve paid $14,000.00 towards buying back my military active duty time. I’ve done the calculations and I don’t believe the buy back will benefit me. I’d like a refund. Can you walk me through the process to receive a refund?

Reg’s Response: There are only two ways you can get a refund of your deposit. First is if you resign from the government and ask for a refund of all your retirement contributions. Second is when you retire, elect not to have your active duty service used in the computation of your annuity, and ask for a refund of your deposit.

