The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist since 1995.

Question: I’m currently a federal civilian employee. Can a DIEMS (Date Initially Entered Military Service) be used to get credit for leave and retirement computation?

I retired from the Air Force after 25 years with a DD-214 that shows 02/15/1981 to 12/31/2005. My retirement system (50% at 20 years) was based on my DIEMS date of 03/08/1978 that was associated with my ROTC scholarship. I’ve heard people that went to the Academy can use their 4 years for computation but can I use my DIEMS based on my ROTC scholarship date?

Reg’s Response: While you can’t get credit for the entire period you were enrolled in the ROTC, you can get credit for any period when you were ordered to active duty or training duty as a member of the Army reserve. Your personnel office will have to get in touch with the Department of the Army to confirm those dates.

Got a question for the Federal Times expert?

Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com.

Reg Jones is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.