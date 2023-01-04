The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist.

“I retired from a federal law enforcement officer position on March 31, 2022 and my packet was finalized by OPM on December 7, 2022. I would like to know if the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) Supplement is also paid to new retirees while on interim payments, or are the interim payments only partial payments of the FERS basic annuity? If only basic annuity, will I get the entire supplement paid back to me retroactively in full starting from the day I retired?

Reg’s Response

No, the interim annuity you receive won’t include the special retirement supplement. It will be included in your first full annuity payment. Both entitlements will be based on your April 1 annuity commencing date and show up in your May 1 annuity payment.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.