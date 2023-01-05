The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist.

“Do FERS Special Category Employees (SCE) get a prorated cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) next year for time served in an interim status while waiting for the retirement packet to be finalized? I was told COLA for SCEs begins when you retire (prorated if retiring in the middle of the year). Does that include the time spent in interim status?

Reg’s Response

Yes, the 2023 COLA will be based on the number on months you were on the annuity roll.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.