“I am on FERS Disability via OPM. and recently turned 62. When will the process of conversion start for my movement from disability to regular retirement? Will this process start now? Will I receive a letter and new retirement booklet?

Your disability annuity will be converted to a regular annuity in an amount that represents what you would have received if you had continued working until the day before your 62nd birthday and then retired under FERS non-disability provisions. The total service used in the computation of your annuity will be a combination of your actual service and the time you spent on the disability roll. Your high-3 when you retired on disability will be increased by all FERS cost-of-living increases that were effective during the time you were receiving disability benefits.

If you became eligible for a regular FERS annuity in September, for example, you would have been entitled to that first annuity payment on Oct. 1. OPM will provide you with all the necessary paperwork, including a full explanation of what as taken place.

