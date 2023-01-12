The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist.

“I retired 31 Jan 2022 and turned 62 that day. My annuity was effective 1 Feb 2022. My new annuity reflects full COLA of 7.7% but I am being paid at 1/12 of the full Cola for each month or portion of a month that I was entitled to receive an annuity before December 1, 2022. What does that mean and is there a chart that I can see if this is correct calculation or formula?”

Reg’s Response

To see how COLAs are prorated, go to https://www.opm.gov/retirement-center/publications-forms/csrsfers-handbook/c002 and scroll to Section 2A3.1.1. Then if you were covered by FERS, scroll to Section 2B3.1, which covers their proration of COLAs.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.