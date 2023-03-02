”I am a retired federal worker 75 years of age. I am a 100% disabled veteran getting full benefits and treatments @ the VA. My question is: Can I suspend or cancel my Blue Cross Blue Shield policy at this time?

Reg’s Response

You can cancel your Blue Cross/Blue Shield coverage. You could only suspend it if you were covered by Tricare or CHAMPVA.

Got a question for the Federal Times expert? Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.