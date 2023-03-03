“I’m a retiree under CSRS and am thinking of getting dual citizenship with Italy. Will having dual citizenship affect receiving my CSRS annuity? Can I lose it?”

Reg’s Response

You won’t lose your annuity by having dual citizenship with Italy. You would only have a problem receiving it if you moved to a blocked country, such as North Korea.

Got a question for the Federal Times expert? Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.