“I have a question regarding the age 62 and 20 year rule to get the 10 percent FERS bonus. When I turn 62 I will have 19 years and 7 months active federal service with 11 months of sick leave on the books. Will the 11 months sick leave count as credit towards meeting my 20 years of service to qualify for the FERS 10 percent bonus?

Reg’s Response

No. it won’t. You have to have 20 years of actual service at age 62 to qualify for the enhanced retirement benefit. Unused sick leave cannot be used to meet that requirement.

