Sections
Inside the Agencies
Procurement
IT & Networks
Oversight
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Inside the Agencies
Budget
Leadership
HR
Career
Oversight
DOJ/FBI
Congress
Watchdogs
Procurement
GovCon
GSA
Regulations
Pay & Benefits
IT & Networks
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud
Cybersecurity
Health IT
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Videos
Events
Native
How the new administration is transforming the U.S. Army
How the new administration is transforming the U.S. Army
Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll discusses how soldiers are evolving across different domains to conquer the battlefields of the future.
3 days ago
Latest Videos
What will the Trump administration's Army look like? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.14.25
Putting Your Savings Plan into Motion – Money Minute
Driscoll says the Army has ‘been a bad customer’ in the defense purchasing process
Why the Army is cutting light tanks and other high-price-tag programs
Marines show off body armor with lighter vest, plates and more sizes
Army Secretary says recruiting centers will be “busting at the seams” after D.C. parade
What options do I have to pay for college? — Money Minute
Take a peek at the “Black Shadow” diver propulsion system for SOF operators
Get hands-on with gas-gun sniper rifles for SOCOM
Can you put a suppressor on a 30mm cannon? One company says yes.
How do you quiet a minigun pouring out 3,000 rounds per minute? Put a huge suppressor on it.
Check out the Gungnir, a variable caliber bullpup rifle design
Minigun and cannon suppressors? Weapons tech goes big | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.6.25
Democratic leader talks VA comms blockade and vets’ care | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.31.25
Credit Lock vs. Credit Freeze: What’s the Difference? — Money Minute
Trending Now
Why I chose to retire from government service at this time
White House taps nominees for VA’s top benefits, technology roles
Healthy eating on a budget for busy military spouses
The Navy's coolest looking boat
White House Situation Room gets cutting-edge tech in $50M upgrade