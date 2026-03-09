Sections
Inside the Agencies
Procurement
IT & Networks
Oversight
Defense
FedLife
Opinion
Inside the Agencies
Budget
Leadership
HR
Career
Oversight
DOJ/FBI
Congress
Watchdogs
Procurement
GovCon
GSA
Regulations
Pay & Benefits
IT & Networks
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud
Cybersecurity
Health IT
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Videos
Events
Swipe Smart: Pick the Right Rewards Card — Money Minute
Swipe Smart: Pick the Right Rewards Card — Money Minute
Jeanette Mack from Navy Federal Credit Union is here to help you navigate through the choices of which rewards card is right for you.
10 hours ago
Latest Videos
Trump talks war motivations, and a battlefield first in Operation Epic Fury
Another Iraq? Examining Operation Epic Fury
Why now?: The factors that drove the US and Israel to war with Iran
Iran, the Middle East and ‘Epic Fury’ | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.10.26
New military-inspired firearms make debuts | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.3.26
Dental costs, co-pays and patient feedback: Military benefits changes on the horizon
Sig Sauer previews a machine-gun-toting drone and FN updates the SCAR
Carriers in the Middle East and unmanned integration in warfare | Navy updates
Heckler and Koch highlight firearms offerings based on military models
Don’t Get Fooled: How to Recognize and Report Financial Scams — Money Minute
Pentagon releases footage of US fighters, ships launching Operation Epic Fury
Leaders look to new methods to retain Navy talent | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.24.26
Quality-of-life improvements crucial for recruiting, keeping younger sailors, leaders say
How to Build Savings When You’re Just Starting Out — Money Minute
More choice, more flexibility: Navy works to retain talent and improve service
The Navy's coolest looking boat
Anadyr Airport images 2019
Best pics of the week: Oct. 6, 2019
Best pics: July 12, 2020
New military-inspired firearms make debuts | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.3.26