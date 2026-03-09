Sections
Inside the Agencies
Procurement
IT & Networks
Oversight
Defense
FedLife
Opinion
Inside the Agencies
Budget
Leadership
HR
Career
Oversight
DOJ/FBI
Congress
Watchdogs
Procurement
GovCon
GSA
Regulations
Pay & Benefits
IT & Networks
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud
Cybersecurity
Health IT
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Videos
Events
Native
Trump talks war motivations, and a battlefield first in Operation Epic Fury
Trump talks war motivations, and a battlefield first in Operation Epic Fury
The President says a “feeling” helped guide him to approve large scale strikes in Iran, and a new weapon takes to the skies on the fight.
10 hours ago
Latest Videos
Swipe Smart: Pick the Right Rewards Card — Money Minute
Another Iraq? Examining Operation Epic Fury
Why now?: The factors that drove the US and Israel to war with Iran
Iran, the Middle East and ‘Epic Fury’ | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.10.26
New military-inspired firearms make debuts | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.3.26
Dental costs, co-pays and patient feedback: Military benefits changes on the horizon
Sig Sauer previews a machine-gun-toting drone and FN updates the SCAR
Carriers in the Middle East and unmanned integration in warfare | Navy updates
Heckler and Koch highlight firearms offerings based on military models
Don’t Get Fooled: How to Recognize and Report Financial Scams — Money Minute
Pentagon releases footage of US fighters, ships launching Operation Epic Fury
Leaders look to new methods to retain Navy talent | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.24.26
Quality-of-life improvements crucial for recruiting, keeping younger sailors, leaders say
How to Build Savings When You’re Just Starting Out — Money Minute
More choice, more flexibility: Navy works to retain talent and improve service
New military-inspired firearms make debuts | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.3.26