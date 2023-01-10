The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist.

“I applied for my Social Security a couple months ago. I received a letter of benefits and expect my 1st payment. Do I have to report this income to OPM?”

Reg’s Response

Because you will be receiving a non-disabilty FERS annuity, you will no longer have to provide OPM with any information about your outside income. You can now earn as much as you want without it having any affect on your annuity.

Got a question for the Federal Times expert? Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.