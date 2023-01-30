“If a FERS employee resigns from a GS job with 18 years (aged 62), can the person delay the receipt of their pension until age 65 or older in order to build up a higher FERS pension monthly benefit?”

Reg’s Response

Delaying the receipt of your pension to a later date will have no affect on the amount of annuity you are entitled to. That’s because that amount will be set on the day you resign, and it won’t be increased between the time you leave and when you apply for your annuity.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.