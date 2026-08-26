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See the military monument displaying the names of 41 million service members… and counting
See the military monument displaying the names of 41 million service members… and counting
To mark America’s 250th birthday, USAA devised a monument to display the name of every U.S. service member ever — starting with George Washington.
3 days ago
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