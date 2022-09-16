The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist since 1995.

Question: I have a question regarding the start date of my FERS Annuity Supplement. I retired under a VERA in July 2021 with 30 years and 1 month of service at age 55 and 3 months (YOB was 1966). As I understand, I should be entitled to the FERS Annuity Supplement at my MRA which is 56 yrs. 4 months - in my case that would be 08/04/22. My question is: when should I receive my first FERS Annuity Supplement payment if it is/were paid timely?

Reg’s Response: You would be eligible for the FERS annuity supplement at the beginning of the first full month after you reach your MRA. In your case that would be September 1, 2022. However, when you actually receive it will depend on both processing times at OPM and the Department of the Treasury’s payment schedule. If it isn’t included in your September annuity payment, it will be included in a later one and be retroactive to the date on which it was first due.

