Sections
Inside the Agencies
Procurement
IT & Networks
Oversight
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Inside the Agencies
Budget
Leadership
HR
Career
Oversight
DOJ/FBI
Congress
Watchdogs
Procurement
GovCon
GSA
Regulations
Pay & Benefits
IT & Networks
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud
Cybersecurity
Health IT
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Videos
Events
Native
Will special operators fly armed dune buggies into battles of the future?
Will special operators fly armed dune buggies into battles of the future?
Meet the fan-powered, parachute-equipped vehicle designed to carry elite teams through the air into hot zones — the Skyrunner.
6 days ago
Latest Videos
Get a look at Elbit’s enhanced binocular night vision goggles
Vertical lift, fixed-wing flight: Get a look at PteroDynamics' transwing aircraft
New NVGs and a flying dune buggy | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.12.25
What’s in the Pentagon budget for 2026?
Is the beloved A-10 Warthog finally being retired for good?
Will Congress approve of the Pentagon’s budget?
Winners and losers of the 2026 defense budget | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.5.25
‘You don’t lose until you quit trying’: How love helped one private save his compatriots
How do you recruit for a cyber army of the near future?
The evolving nature of the Army’s approach to artificial intelligence
How data is helping the Army create a deadlier force
Manning the digital front lines | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.28.25
Seven B-2 bombers, multiple decoys used in "Midnight Hammer" strike on Iranian nuclear facilities
Trump says U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities "a spectacular military success"
What cyber lessons has the Pentagon learned from recent global conflicts?
Trending Now
Why the beginning of fiscal year 2024 is in October, not January
Feds may lose travel perk when FedRooms booking website is overhauled
The Navy's coolest looking boat
VA expects 30K voluntary job cuts by October, erasing need for layoffs
How the Obama administration shaped the federal workforce