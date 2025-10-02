Sections
Inside the Agencies
Procurement
IT & Networks
Oversight
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Inside the Agencies
Budget
Leadership
HR
Career
Oversight
DOJ/FBI
Congress
Watchdogs
Procurement
GovCon
GSA
Regulations
Pay & Benefits
IT & Networks
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud
Cybersecurity
Health IT
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Videos
Events
Native
Modernizing the US Navy’s maritime industrial base amid production struggles
Modernizing the US Navy’s maritime industrial base amid production struggles
Panelists at the Defense News Conference discuss how the U.S. can revamp its shipbuilding efforts to remain competitive with adversaries.
4 days ago
Latest Videos
Defending the defense network from cyber threats: How does the US stack up?
Securing the Indo-Pacific amid a volatile U.S.-China relationship
Securing the Indo-Pacific and boosting US shipbuilding | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.4.25
Avoid the Autumn Budget Squeeze — Money Minute
Robots, missiles and more at DSEI 2025 | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.27.25
Head to the UK for DSEI 2025 to get a look at the latest in robotics tech
Engineering the digital backbone of tomorrow's armed services
Are AI tools and processing power a warfighter's new best friend?
Boot Camp for Your Wallet: Financial Tips for New Recruits — Money Minute
British Ajax IFV unveiled: Learn about the Royal Army’s new armored vehicle
Drones, drones, drones: Highlights from DSEI 2025 | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.13.25
Get up close with the Black Widow short-range recon drone, headed for the U.S. Army
Check out a high-speed drone that smashes enemy UAVs out of the sky with its nose
Honoring the 2025 Service Members of the Year | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.13.25
Why Compound Interest Is the MVP of Saving — Money Minute
Trending Now
The Navy's coolest looking boat
Best pics: July 12, 2020
Anadyr Airport images 2019
Another federal shutdown threat looms as Congress heads back to DC
Frontline Photos: April 6, 2016